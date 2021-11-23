Trans employee quits Netflix after criticising Dave Chappelle special

Terra Field, a former Netflix engineer who organised the company-wide walkout in light of the Dave Chappelle controversy, has resigned.

Released last month, Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer prompted backlash from the LGBTQ community for comments deemed transphobic. In the wake of the controversy, Netflix then fired an employee for leaking information about the special.

Stars such as Elliot Page, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and actor Jameela Jami all voiced their support for the walkout.

Field, who describes herself as a “radical trans empath” in her Twitter bio, shared the news of her resignation on social media yesterday (November 22).

“This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure,” Field wrote in her letter, reflecting on her experience organising the event alongside her colleague B. Pagels-Minor and subsequently being suspended and reinstated by the streamer.

I resigned from Netflix yesterday, you can read my resignation letter below. I'm not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved. https://t.co/K6Bt5is5wz #NetflixWalkout — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) November 22, 2021

“When I was looking to change teams at Netflix, when I was trying to decide if I needed a break from my ERG leadership role, and when I was suspended from Netflix in October, there was one person whose advice I sought in all three cases: B. Pagels-Minor.”

The letter continued: “Shortly after B. was fired for something I did not and do not believe they did, I made a decision: sink or swim, I was going to walk side by side with B. as they had for so many of us while they led the Trans* ERG. Last week, B. had their son.

“They are both happy and healthy, and for me that is the note that I’d like this chapter of my life to end on. I want to focus on the joy, not the heartache.”

Following the backlash, Chappelle posted a video on Instagram, saying he is willing to discuss his show with members of the transgender community but added that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands”.

“If they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we are speaking about,” he said in the video.

“I said what I said and boy I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”