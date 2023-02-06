Trevor Noah makes Grammys joke about Harry Styles’ “panties”

Trevor Noah made a joke about Harry Styles as part of his monologue at the Grammys.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 Grammys

The comedian hosted last night’s (February 5) 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which saw Styles take home the big prize of Album Of The Year for Harry’s House, as well as wins for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

As part of his opening, Noah made quips about a number of stars in attendance, at one point going over to Styles to praise his success.

Advertisement

“Women throw their panties at this man and then he puts them on and he looks better in them than they do,” he joked.

Trevor Noah conversando com Harry na plateia do #GRAMMYS 2023! pic.twitter.com/Hh454XthJH — Harry Styles GRAMMY WINNER (@hstbrasil) February 6, 2023

“Easily the world’s sexiest man. He’s the sex symbol of the globe, especially now that they’ve killed off the green M&M. No competition,” he added, referencing the recent scandal over the redesign of the green M&M.

Speaking after winning Album Of The Year, Styles said: “I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life. I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone.

“I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember there’s no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is gonna get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much.”

Advertisement

During his monologue, Noah also praised Beyoncé‘s album ‘Renaissance’, quipping: “Her album ‘Renaissance’ was better than anything from the actual Renaissance, in my opinion. The Renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff.”

During the ceremony Beyoncé broke the record for most decorated artist in Grammys history, surpassing classical musician Georg Solti’s record of 31 Grammys.

The ceremony was opened by Bad /Bunny with a performance of two songs from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, while Migos’ Quavo honoured late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment. The ceremony also featured a star-studded celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, which featured stars including LL Cool J and Busta Rhymes.

There was also a win for an Iranian singer-songwriter, who took home the inaugural Best Song For Social Change Award, while Viola Davis achieved EGOT status. Kim Petras also paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.