Trevor Noah sues New York City hospital and doctor for “negligence”

Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and doctor, claiming they were “negligent” while undergoing surgery last year.

In legal documents obtained by People, The Daily Show host sued Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month.

According to the lawsuit, Noah was a patient between August 25 and December 17, 2020, and underwent surgery on November 23, 2020.

The comedian claims the defendants “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.”

He alleges the defendants didn’t “prescribe proper medications” and failed “to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions”.

The court documents also claim Noah suffered “serious personal injury” after the surgery, describing the injuries as “permanent, severe and grievous”. It states these injuries “prevented [him] from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time” and he will “continue to suffer similar damages in the future”.

A representative for the Hospital for Special Surgery denied the allegations in a statement. “HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” the statement reads.

“Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

Noah was recently announced as the host of next year’s Grammy Awards for a second year in a row, after hosting the event back in March.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

“We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

The 2022 Grammys will take place on January 31 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.