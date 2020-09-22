Tributes paid to Jackie Stallone, who has died aged 98

Tributes have been paid to Jackie Stallone following her death at the age of 98.

Stallone, the mother of big screen icon Sylvester Stallone, passed away from unknown causes, as TMZ reports.

Confirming her passing, son Frank Stallone wrote on Facebook: “She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless.

Advertisement

“She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person…

“She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s.

An icon. What a housemate. I hope you’re surrounded by “harpists or something”. RIP Brackieeee. X pic.twitter.com/jYD1ljNptr — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) September 22, 2020

“It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.”

He added: “She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal. I guess I’m drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino.

“But when you’ve known someone for 70 yrs it’s tough and sad. ‘She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.”

Advertisement

Jackie, a famed celebrity astrologer, married her first husband Frank Stallone Sr in 1945 – the father to her three sons.

Rest In Peace Jackie Stallone. ❤️

This is me & Scully with her at the Big Brother wrap party, when Bez won.

She was hilarious and had me running round after her all night…and I loved it ❤️ #jackiestallone pic.twitter.com/ymalRLEmII — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) September 22, 2020

In the 1980s she also became a key creator and trainer on G.L.O.W., The Gorgeous Girls of Wrestling, as became a prime time TV hit – filming from Las Vegas for five years.

She later became known to a new generation in 2005 when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother – which saw her famously confronting her former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen, while staying in the house.

Paying tribute, former Happy Mondays star Rowetta wrote: “Rest In Peace Jackie Stallone.

This is me & Scully with her at the Big Brother wrap party, when Bez won. She was hilarious and had me running round after her all night…and I loved it.”

Former Big Brother co-host Rylan Clark-Neal added: “An icon. What a housemate. I hope you’re surrounded by “harpists or something”. RIP Brackieeee. X”