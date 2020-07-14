Boy Meets World star Trina McGee has addressed the racist behaviour she experienced from fellow cast members on the set of the series.

The actress tweeted in January about her experiences, namely with Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the show.

“Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up,” she began.

“Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes”.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies, McGee has now said: “I feel like I’m always the one who had to squelch it and move on.

“What about me? What about all this stuff I’m taking and ingesting in me, and not really totally realising how much it’s lowering my vibration, my self-esteem.”

Referring to Friedle’s handling of the situation, McGee said: “I don’t think he understood how I had to deal with it.

“I didn’t have a hairdresser. All those little micro braids you see, I stayed up all night doing them right before I went on national television for myself.”

McGee said that, following her initial tweets, Friedle had sent her an apology. “He wrote a long email to me,” she said.

“He said that it was a journey for him since that day that he had called me Aunt Jemima. And it was a journey of thinking about himself, thinking about what he’s been taught as acceptable to other cultures … what might hurt people.”

McGee also said Danielle Fishel apologised for her behaviour at the time, saying she was experiencing a personal situation.