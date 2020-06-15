Trisha Goddard has revealed that she has received “vile abuse” since Leigh Francis apologised for parodying her on Bo’ Selecta.

Francis, who is currently well-known for his character Keith Lemon, recently posted an apology on his Instagram to Goddard and other black celebrities for his portrayals on the show.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier today (June 15), the Trisha presenter explained that she has been subjected to “thousands and thousands” of people sending abuse.

“Since Leigh made that apology I have been subject to even more vile abuse,” she said. “I’ve had thousands and thousands of people saying the same thing.”

'Since Leigh made that apology I have been subject to even more vile abuse.'@TrishaGoddard reveals she's suffered even more abuse since Leigh Francis made a public apology for his portrayal of her in 'Bo Selecta!'@susannareid100 | @piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/VQrd5QAVfo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 15, 2020

Last week, Goddard revealed she “felt sick” after meeting Francis following his portrayal of her on Bo’ Selecta, and said that her children had been bullied because of it.

“Let me just tell you, I’ve only just recently discovered how bullied my children were in Norfolk over the character,” she told Newsnight.

“It was the big lips, and all the things that every black child has been bullied about. I can laugh at myself, but it was the racial over-the-top with the big wide lips and the ‘rice and peas’. I couldn’t watch it.

“A couple of times I bumped into Leigh, I couldn’t even talk to him I felt so sick. And recently, at an awards do, he knows I walked away from him.”

Goddard criticised Channel 4 for commissioning the show, adding: “For an entire corporation to say: ‘Yes that’s a good idea – let’s put it on and commission it’. We all make mistakes, but if you’re going to apologise, just the words aren’t enough.

“While I was on air, a couple of times Special Branch had to teach my children not to open parcels sent to the house. They were once scrambled to my daughter’s school. Not because of anything I said, just because of how I look.”

She also dismissed rumours that she “forced” Francis into an apology, explaining: “After Leigh’s heartfelt apology, the racism, the remarks as a result, because it was seen as me forcing him to do it. I didn’t force him, I didn’t even ask him. I have gone through the most disgusting stuff.”

Bo’ Selecta has been removed from Channel 4’s on-demand service All4 in the past week, while a number of other shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me have been taken off streaming services over the use of blackface.