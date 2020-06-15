GAMING  

Trisha Goddard receives “vile abuse” after Leigh Francis’ ‘Bo’ Selecta’ apology

"I've had thousands and thousands of people saying the same thing."

By Sam Warner
Trisha Goddard and Leigh Francis
Trisha Goddard Leigh Francis. Credit: Getty/Mike Marsland/David M. Benett

Trisha Goddard has revealed that she has received “vile abuse” since Leigh Francis apologised for parodying her on Bo’ Selecta.

Francis, who is currently well-known for his character Keith Lemon, recently posted an apology on his Instagram to Goddard and other black celebrities for his portrayals on the show.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier today (June 15), the Trisha presenter explained that she has been subjected to “thousands and thousands” of people sending abuse.

“Since Leigh made that apology I have been subject to even more vile abuse,” she said. “I’ve had thousands and thousands of people saying the same thing.”

Last week, Goddard revealed she “felt sick” after meeting Francis following his portrayal of her on Bo’ Selecta, and said that her children had been bullied because of it.

“Let me just tell you, I’ve only just recently discovered how bullied my children were in Norfolk over the character,” she told Newsnight.

“It was the big lips, and all the things that every black child has been bullied about. I can laugh at myself, but it was the racial over-the-top with the big wide lips and the ‘rice and peas’. I couldn’t watch it.

Trisha Goddard
Trisha Goddard. Credit: Getty/Paul Zimmerman

“A couple of times I bumped into Leigh, I couldn’t even talk to him I felt so sick. And recently, at an awards do, he knows I walked away from him.”

Goddard criticised Channel 4 for commissioning the show, adding: “For an entire corporation to say: ‘Yes that’s a good idea – let’s put it on and commission it’. We all make mistakes, but if you’re going to apologise, just the words aren’t enough.

“While I was on air, a couple of times Special Branch had to teach my children not to open parcels sent to the house. They were once scrambled to my daughter’s school. Not because of anything I said, just because of how I look.”

Leigh Francis at the World Premiere of ‘Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’ held at the Odeon BFI IMAX Waterloo. CREDIT: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

She also dismissed rumours that she “forced” Francis into an apology, explaining: “After Leigh’s heartfelt apology, the racism, the remarks as a result, because it was seen as me forcing him to do it. I didn’t force him, I didn’t even ask him. I have gone through the most disgusting stuff.”

Bo’ Selecta has been removed from Channel 4’s on-demand service All4 in the past week, while a number of other shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me have been taken off streaming services over the use of blackface.

