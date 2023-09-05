‘True Blood’ actor Marcia de Rousse dies aged 70

Marcia de Rousse, who portrayed Dr. Patricia Ludwig in True Blood, has died aged 70.

As Variety reports, the actor passed away in Altadena, California last Saturday (September 2) following a long illness.

De Rousse appeared as the aforementioned character – a doctor for supernatural beings – in three episodes of the HBO original series. She first took on the role in an episode of season two called ‘Scratches’, and later returned in the show’s fourth and seventh seasons.

In April, de Rousse wrote in a post on Facebook that she had suffered “a fall in [her] doctor’s office” which she said “would lead to [her] death”.

She continued: “It caused my hiatal hernia to move to an area where it is now dangerous. Can’t eat, can’t breathe, just general misery. Palliative care comes soon, and we wait [to] turn into hospice and then to die.

“Thank you all for being great friends. Love to you.” Additionally, de Rousse’s TV credits include St. Elsewhere, The Fall Guy and Schooled. She also acted in the 2003 comedy-drama film Tiptoes, playing Kathleen alongside the likes of Gary Oldman, Kate Beckinsale and Matthew McConaughey. Born in Doniphan, Missouri, de Rousse made her feature film debut in Under The Rainbow (1981), which was directed by Steve Rash. The film, set in 1938, starred Chevy Chase and Carrie Fisher.

De Rousse’s final role was in The Disappointments Room, a 2016 psychological horror film starring Beckinsale and Lucas Till.

True Blood ran for seven seasons between 2008 and 2014. In late 2020, it was announced that HBO was developing a reboot series with Alan Ball – the original creator and showrunner – on board as an executive producer.

Earlier this year, however, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that despite the US network having developed some scripts, “nothing that felt like it got there” (via Collider).