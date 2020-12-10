A reboot of True Blood is in early development stages at HBO, according to Variety.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who currently runs Riverdale, is attached to write the script and serve as an executive producer alongside Jami O’Brien.

Alan Ball, who was the original series creator and showrunner, is also on board as an executive producer. There’s no word yet on the return of any original cast members.

True Blood premiered on HBO in 2008, and ran for seven seasons until 2014. The show is based on the novel series The Southern Vampire Myseries by Charlaine Harris.

The show starred Anna Paquin as telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse, alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Joe Manganiello, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and Rutina Wesley.

HBO has declined to comment on the upcoming reboot series at the time of writing.

Meanwhile in Riverdale news, Aguirre-Sacasa teased that a character could return from the dead in a new season five poster.

“Nothing stays buried forever,” the showrunner wrote on Twitter alongside a string of cryptic emojis, sharing the poster of a hand reaching through the fog.

There’s no further information yet in terms of which character might be returning, although it won’t be Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) as his “death” last season was already revealed to be fake.

Season five of Riverdale will drop in one go on Netflix on January 21, 2021.