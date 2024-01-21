‘True Detective: Night Country’ cast: who’s who in the HBO drama?

The fourth season of HBO’s True Detective, subtitled Night Country, has begun airing, with the first episode having premiered on January 14.

The show centres on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska. Directed and co-written by Issa López, the second episode of the drama airs tonight (January 21).

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “It all builds to a climax that is far-fetched but also, in a way, completely authentic to López’s prevailing vision. True Detective: Night Country is brilliant winter TV: scary, suspenseful and smartly constructed to leave you pondering every last plot twist and shock reveal.”

Speaking about difference between Night Country and previous seasons of the show, López told Vanity Fair that “where True Detective is male and it’s sweaty, Night Country is cold and it’s dark and it’s female.”

The show has received high praise from critics across the board, however López has this week called out fans of the first season of the show for “review-bombing” this season, or giving it deliberately low scores to keep the Season One score higher.

Who is in the True Detective: Night Country cast?

The series is set in the town of Ennis, Alaska, where eight men who were working at a research station all disappear, with only a woman’s severed tongue left behind at the scene. Police chief Liz Danvers, played by Jodie Foster, has been working for several years on the case, alongside Trooper Evangeline Navarro, played by former world boxing champion Kali Reis.

Navarro blames Danvers for the case having remained unsolved for so long, but Danvers believes she knows how the tongue may hold they key to uncovering the mystery around the men’s disappearance.

The cast of True Detective: Night Country is as follows:

Jodie Foster as Chief Liz Danvers

Kali Reis as Trooper Evangeline Navarro

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

Finn Bennett as Officer Peter Prior

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

John Hawkes as Captain Hank Prior

Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro