‘True Detective: Night Country’ is getting review-bombed by “bros”

True Detective: Night Country showrunner Issa López has called out fans of the first series of the show who she thinks are review-bombing it deliberately.

The fourth season of the hit HBO show, which stars Jodie Foster, has so far proved a success with critics, but López believes some fans are purposely giving low scores to the first series of the show which is dragging down the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for the latest season.

The critics score for season four is at a solid 92 percent, whereas the fan score is at 72 percent.

Advertisement

In a now deleted tweet, (per Variety), López wrote: “So, if you liked last night’s [episode] of [True Detective: Night Country], and have a Rotten Tomatoes account, maybe head over there and leave an audience review?

“The bros and hardcore fanboys of [Season 1] have made it a mission to drag the rating down, and it’s kind of sad, considering all the 5 star ones.”

In follow-up posts, López added: “Many a (lovely) bro and hard-core fan of S1 have been friggin’ lovely and willing to try something new, made in big part for them and for the love they feel for TD. To those of you: I salute you. And I thank you kindly,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

NME awarded the show the full five stars, writing: “It all builds to a climax that is far-fetched but also, in a way, completely authentic to López’s prevailing vision.

“True Detective: Night Country is brilliant winter TV: scary, suspenseful and smartly constructed to leave you pondering every last plot twist and shock reveal.”

Advertisement

True Detective: Night Country’ is available now on Sky Atlantic and NOW.