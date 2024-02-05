‘True Detective’ original creator criticises “stupid” new season ‘Night Country’

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has shared his opinion on the fourth season of the HBO drama.

The fourth instalment of the series, which stars Jodie Foster as a detective investigating disappearances from an Alaskan research station, has received mixed reviews.

The first four episodes have some fans speculating about possible links to season one, with some anticipating a return of the storyline involving Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Among the critics of the latest season is Pizzolatto, who has denied any involvement in the episodes.

Screenshots from an Instagram comment section have been posted on a Reddit thread which suggest he is distancing himself from the season, allegedly calling one of the references to season one, “stupid”.

He also added: “I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can’t blame me.”

He seemed to address the possibility of McConaughey’s return as Rust Cohle, saying, “Matthew doesn’t show up, now would he.” A user responded: “That’s a relief on both accounts.”

True Detective: Night Country creator Issa López has responded to the criticism from Pizzolatto, telling Vulture that the writing team created the story with “profound love” for his work.

“I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative,” López said.

She continued: “I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

