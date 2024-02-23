‘True Detective’ renewed for season five with ‘Night Country’ showrunner

True Detective has been renewed for season five at HBO, with Night Country creator Issa López returning to helm the new episodes.

True Detective: Night Country, which saw Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star in the fourth instalment of the anthology series, was the most-watched series of the show to date, with 12.7 million viewers across all platforms.

“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life,” López said in a statement (via Variety). “HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

“Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit,” added Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films.

“She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

In Night Country, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) investigate the disappearance of eight scientists working at a remote arctic research station in Alaska. They soon discover that the incident could be connected to one of their old cases, pulling them both into a dark and unexpected journey.

At present, Foster and Reis are not attached to fifth instalment, as the show usually changes its lead actors for each new season. Further details about season five are yet to be revealed.

In a five-star review of True Detective: Night Country, NME wrote: “This iteration of True Detective is a female-driven return to form that weaves supernatural elements and a sensitive mental health narrative into a riveting and intricate detective story.”