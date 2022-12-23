‘True Detective’ season four trailer teases Jodie Foster’s character on an Alaska man-hunt

True Detective season four will see Jodie Foster lead the series as a cop on a mission in the frozen wilds of Alaska.

The show, originally a hit starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, sees the Silence of The Lambs actor go back to her cinematic roots as a gritty law-enforcement official. In a sneak peek at the series, due in 2023, Foster’s character can be seen wading through crime scenes and the snow in the cold tundra of the Northern US state.

Season four is titled True Detective: Night Country, though precious little is known about what it will entail. A new trailer from HBO Max of its 2023 slated shows gives viewers their first glimpse at the new season. Foster can be seen in a number of crime scenes and suitably snow-covered environments looking troubled, at times she is seen alongside another female cop and a suspect.

Not much is known about the series yet, as the first clips of the show give very little away: only serving to build suspense. However, we do know that the show will take viewers to the far-flung corners of the US, with the show being set in the icy location of Ennis, Alaska.

According to an official synopsis, the fourth season starts with eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station disappearing without a trace. Foster’s detective Liz Danvers and her partner Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) “must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice”.

The show has been hit and miss across three seasons to date. However, the first season of the American anthology crime drama is now legendary.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson led the series. Set in the deep South, the first season thrilled audiences and critics alike as the Hollywood superstars played two homicide detectives reluctantly partnered together to solve a gruesome string of murders.

HBO has confirmed the series is a 2023 release, and it is set to stream on the HBO Max platform in the US. Previous True Detective seasons have appeared in the UK on Sky – though it’s not yet clear if this will be the case for season four.