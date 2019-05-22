‘The Defiant Ones’ filmmaker to direct new Tupac docuseries

The five-part documentary has the blessing of the late rapper's estate

A new docuseries on Tupac Shakur is in the works from the director of The Defiant Ones, Allen Hughes.

Hughes was behind the July 2017 HBO documentary which focused on the creative and business partnership between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

The filmmaker’s next project will explore the life and career of Tupac, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996 at the age of 25. Hughes has agreed a landmark deal with the late rapper’s estate in order to make the series, with the estate saying that the show will be “the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate.”

According to Deadline, the deal struck between the parties will see Hughes gain access to all of Tupac’s released and unreleased recordings, as well as his writings and poetry.

Hughes will direct the series, and he’ll executively produce it with Lasse Järvi and Charles D. King. A network has yet to attach itself to the project, and a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Last November, Tupac’s estate confirmed the release of a new range of merchandise and vinyl to mark the twentieth anniversary of the late rapper’s ‘Greatest Hits’ album. The compilation featured such tracks as ‘Hail Mary’, ‘Brenda’s Got a Baby’ and ‘California’.