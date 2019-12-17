‘Turner & Hooch’ is set to be the latest Disney+ reboot

Disney+ is in talks about turning Tom Hanks’ 1989 film Turner & Hooch into a possible new TV series, according to reports.

The reboot is currently in early development for the streaming platform, The Hollywood Reporter claims.

The original film, which featured Hanks as a detective named Beasley working alongside his canine partner Hooch, will get a revamp from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, who is writing and executive producing the new version. The project is overseen by Disney’s 20th Century Fox TV, where Nix is signed to an overall deal.

Disney+ debuted in the US last month, boasting nearly 450 movie titles and 7,500 television episodes, including a remake of Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.

Watch the trailer for the original 1989 Turner & Hooch film below.

The move to reboot beloved films into new TV series is becoming a recurrent theme of the Disney+ rollout. Earlier this month (December 7), the company confirmed they are in talks with Joe Johnston, the director of 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, to helm the franchise’s upcoming reboot.

The original movie starred Rick Moranis, the late Marcia Strassman and Matt Frewer, and was a huge success at the box office as it raked in over £170 million worldwide. Two sequels, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (released in 1992) and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997), followed.

Home Alone, the 1990 Christmas classic starring Macaulay Culkin, is also set to receive the Disney+ reboot treatment. In an announcement made during Disney’s earnings call in August 6, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company is developing a modern remake of the Chris Columbus-directed movie for “a new generation.”

Alongside Home Alone, Iger revealed that reboots for Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are also in the works. They are all set to premiere on Disney’s streaming subscription service, Disney+.