Netflix’s Korean drama adaptation of ‘Little Women’ announces premiere date

tvN’s upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which is also coming to Netflix, is set to premiere next month.
- READ MORE: The 10 best K-dramas of 2022 – so far
On August 2, South Korean cable network tvN shared the premiere date and first poster for the adaptation, which will star Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Nam Ji-hyun (100 Days My Prince) and All Of Us Are Dead breakout star Park Ji-hu.
“From the lowest and darkest, to the highest and brightest,” reads a quote in the accompanying Instagram caption.
Little Women will air at 9:10pm KST every Saturday and Sunday night on tvN from September 3, a week later than originally projected. It will also be available on Netflix in selected regions.
The upcoming drama follows a trio of sisters, In-ju, In-kyeong and In-hye (played by Kim, Nam and Park respectively) who struggle to survive living in poverty. It also stars Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon as Choi Do-il, a student from a prestigious university who gets involved with eldest sister In-ju.
Little Women is helmed by Kim Hee-won, whose previous work includes 2021’s blockbuster revenge-thriller Vincenzo, as well as popular K-dramas such as The Crowned Clown (2019) and Money Flower (2017).
Joining her is screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyung, who previously wrote for the heartfelt drama series Mother (2018). Jeong is known for her work on South Korean films The Handmaiden (2016) and Thirst (2009).