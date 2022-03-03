‘Twenty Five Twenty One’: filming delayed after Kim Tae-ri catches COVID-19

Twenty Five Twenty One star Kim Tae-ri has tested positive for COVID-19, delaying production for the drama.

Kim’s representatives at Management mmm confirmed in a statement to MK Sports yesterday (March 2) that the actress had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week and is currently undergoing self-quarantine.

“Before filming for her drama, Kim Tae-ri used a self-test kit as a precautionary measure, and when she received a positive result, she underwent PCR testing right away,” Management mmm wrote, as translated by Soompi. “On February 26, her test results ultimately came back positive.”

Kim’s agency also went on to clarify that the actress is double-vaccinated against the virus, and had “immediately halted all scheduled activities”. It added that the actress is “currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms”.

Due to her positive test, filming for Twenty Five Twenty One was reportedly halted over the weekend and is currently delayed. However, despite the situation, cable network tvN clarified in a separate statement to Star Today that there will be no change to the show’s broadcast schedule.

“We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule,” wrote a representative of tVN via Star Today.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells the story of five characters as they navigate adulthood, romance and their dreams from 1998 to 2021. The series is led by Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim, whose characters first meet at ages 21 and 18, and later fall in love when they reunite at ages 25 and 21.

The coming-of-age drama also stars Lee Joo-myung (Now, We Are Breaking Up) as Moon Ji-woong, a former internet star, and Choi Hyun-wook of Racket Boys fame as Hee-do’s class leader, Ji Seung-wan.

Twenty Five Twenty One airs every Saturday and Sunday night on South Korean cable network tvN at 9PM KST, and will also be available to stream globally on Netflix.