‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele set to reboot ‘The Twilight Zone’

The Twilight Zone is set to return, with a reboot being helmed by Get Out director Jordan Peele.

The hugely influential series originally ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964. It was later revived for an ill-fated return in 2002, hosted by Forest Whitaker and canceled after one season.

CBS has announced that it is working on a new take on the series for its on-demand service CBS All Access. According to reports, Peele’s Monkeypaw production company are working on the project, with Marco Ramirez (The Defenders, Daredevil, Sons of Anarchy) set to write the script and serve as showrunner.

Peele’s acclaimed directorial debut Get Out was released earlier this year, with some comparing the film to The Twilight Zone. Peele is also known for his Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele as well as appearing in Fargo.

It was recently reported that Peele is working with Spike Lee on a thriller about the Ku Klux Klan. Black Klansman is based on a true story of an African-American police officer that infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.

Colorado detective Ron Stallworth penetrated the KKK in 1978 after responding to an ad for new members. Stallworth became the head of his local KKK chapter by pretending to be a white supremacist via phone or written correspondence. When he was asked to attend events, a white officer would take his place. During him time in the KKK, Stallworth managed to sabotage cross burnings and other KKK activities. He released a book in 2014 titled The Black Klansman.