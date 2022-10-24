‘Twin Peaks’ cast members reunite for group dinner

The cast of Twin Peaks have reunited for a group dinner, and marked the occasion with a photo.

Cast members of the ABC drama series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch took to social media to mark the occasion.

Mädchen Amick first shared the photo on her Instagram account, which includes Danna Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee and Kimmy Robertson.

“Precious moments with looong time friends,” Amick captioned the photo. “Feelin all the feels.” Take a look at the post here:

Brook also shared the photo, writing: “A few of my favorite people on earth…”

The Twin Peaks cast had reunited to attend Spooky Empire in Orlando, Florida, an event taking place from October 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The series originally premiered on ABC in 1990, and ran for two seasons which spanned 30 episodes. The show then returned in 2017 for a third season, which featured 18 episodes.

In other Twin Peaks news, it was recently revealed that Queen Elizabeth II once opted to watch episodes of Twin Peaks instead of an exclusive Paul McCartney gig put on for her birthday.

In an NME article from 2011, Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti recounted a story told by McCartney in which the Queen failed to attend a private birthday gig set to take place at Abbey Road Studios.

Badalamenti told NME: “Back when Twin Peaks was kicking off around the world, I flew by Concorde to London to work with Paul McCartney at Abbey Road. He said, ‘Let me tell you a story’. Not long before we met, he’d been asked to perform for the Queen for her birthday celebrations.

“And when he met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honoured to be here tonight, your Majesty, and I’m going to play some music for you’. And the Queen says, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay, it’s five to eight, and I have to go and watch Twin Peaks!’”