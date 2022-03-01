‘Twisted Metal’ TV series begins development, shares plot details

The Twisted Metal show adapting the PlayStation video game series will be released on Peacock.

Development has begun on the project over the last year, and new plot details have been released by the US streamer.

“Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” reads an official description of the show shared in a press release obtained by ComicBook.

“With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Anthony Mackie and Will Arnett are currently attached to star in the show, while Michael Johnathan Smith will serve as the show’s showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Sony Pictures co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Cloffelter recently spoke about the progress of the Twisted Metal TV series.

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the centre of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”

Since the Twisted Metal series was first announced, it has also been revealed that a new game is in the works.