‘Two And A Half Men’ actor Conchata Ferrell moved to care facility after suffering heart attack

Two And A Half Men actor Conchata Ferrell has been moved to a care facility following a heart attack, it is being reported.

Best known for playing sharp-tongued housekeeper Berta in the long-running sitcom, Ferrell’s husband Arnie Anderson has said that the actor has been in intensive care for the past four weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He told TMZ: “It’s going to be a while before there’s any recovery. It’s all neurological. There’s nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best.”

Anderson said that Conchata suffered a cardiac arrest during her time in intensive care, but after being saved her conditioned worsened after contracting an infection while in the hospital.

Due to regulations in place at the hospital relating to the potential spread of coronavirus, it is being reported that Conchata’s husband is not allowed to be by her side during this difficult time.

Anderson has said the infection was not the coronavirus.

Ferrell has now been moved to a long-term care facility and respiratory unit where she’s “stable and semi-conscious.”

In December, Ferrell was also hospitalised for a number of weeks after contracting a kidney infection. TMZ has reported that her current illness is related to the infection, which she appeared to recover from by February.

In addition to Two and a Half Men, Ferrell has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Ranch, and Erin Brockovich.

Let month, Carl Reiner, who starred in Two And A Half Men, died of natural causes aged 98.

The actor, writer, producer and director had a Hollywood career spanning over six decades, as the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961, and Mel Brooks’ longtime comedy partner.