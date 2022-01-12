Two ‘Squid Game’ actors in talks to join upcoming Disney+ K-drama

Two breakout stars from Netflix’s hit series Squid Game are reportedly in talks to join the cast of an upcoming Disney+ K-drama series King Of Savvy.

Yesterday (January 10), The Korea Times reported that two actors from the cast of Squid Game – Heo Sung-tae (who played Jang Deok-su, Player 101) and Kim Joo-ryoung (who played Han Mi-nyeo, Player 212) – are currently in the midst discussions to join Disney+’s newly announced K-drama series King Of Savvy.

The forthcoming drama is said to be a crime action series, revolving around a casino mogul, who takes immense risks to try to get back in the game. The series will be written and directed by Kang Yoon-sung (known for the 2017 film The Outlaws), with production budget of reportedly over ₩20billion (around £12.3million).

Veteran film actor Choi Min-sik has, so far, been the only cast member to be confirmed for the series. The upcoming Disney+ production also marks his first television project in approximately 24 years, however, his exact role in the series has yet to be disclosed.

Other actors who are reported to be in discussions to join King Of Savvy, include Lee Dong-hwi (Reply 1988, SF8) and Jo Jae-yoon (Voice, The Penthouse). The series is said to start filming in late February and eventually premiere as a Disney+ exclusive sometime this year.

