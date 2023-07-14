Tyler James Williams says fans are still “unhappy” about his ‘Walking Dead’ death

Tyler James Williams has said that fans are still “unhappy” about his character’s death in The Walking Dead.

Williams (Everybody Hates Chris) was introduced in season five of the zombie apocalypse show as Noah, a character Beth Greene (Emily Kinney) helps rescue from the Atlanta hospital.

Noah wasn’t long for that world, however, as he wound up being viciously ripped apart by walkers in one of the show’s most gruesome deaths.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams said that fans are still upset about his character’s early exit. However, the actor himself admitted that he has no reservations.

“People are still really upset with how that went,” he said. “Really upset. They’re happy to see me, and then they’re like, ‘They did you wrong.’ I’m like, ‘No, it was scripted. It’s OK. They didn’t do anything to me.’”

Williams went on to say that fans now mostly recognise him from his current role in the hit comedy series Abbott Elementary, in which he plays teacher Mr. Eddie.

“With Abbott, now is the first time I’m getting ‘Mr.’ in front of anything. I’m getting Mr. Eddie. So I’m an adult, y’all.”

In other Walking Dead news, director and executive producer Greg Nicotero recently stated that the Daryl Dixon spin-off series is set in a “wholly different world”.

“This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “The goal isn’t just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world.”

Nicotero added: “This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more,” he says.

Last year, The Walking Dead writer and producer Scott M. Gimple said of the series [via Total Film]: “Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through the apocalypse, [it’s] an entirely different thing.”

He added: “He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”