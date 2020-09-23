Everybody Hates Chris star Tyler James Williams has teased a reunion for the show, saying they “got close” to a reboot last year.

The show, created by Chris Rock and launched in 2005, focused on the comedian’s upbringing in New York in the 1980s. It ran for four seasons before ending in 2009.

Speaking to Collider about the show’s legacy in a new interview, Williams, who played the titular Chris in the show, a fictionalised version of Rock’s childhood self, said the door is still open for a reunion.

“As far as a reunion goes, we’ve talked about it several times,” he said. “[Co-creator] Ali [LeRoi], Chris, and myself have kind of kicked around different ideas at different periods of time as to what could happen.

“I think in, I want to say 2019, we got close. We got close. And then it just kind of… People keep getting other jobs and it gets harder to get done. Maybe one day. You know what I mean? Maybe one day we will.”

Williams added: “Hopefully one day we get a chance to do that and kind of expand on that story. But I think what gets difficult in that is we want to maintain the legacy of making this a completely relatable show.

“And as we get into talking [Chris Rock’s] older years of life, the trajectory of the story gets a little less relatable of ‘Now it’s specifically a comic in Hollywood,’ and that kind of thing. So I think that’s the struggle that we all run up against.”

Marking 15 years of the show in a new tweet, Williams wrote: “15 years ago this little show premiered on a network that no longer exists.

“It kickstarted my and several other careers of very talented people. I’m forever grateful for that.”

15 years ago this little show premiered on a network that no longer exists. It kickstarted my and several other careers of very talented people. I’m forever grateful for that. Below, I’ll do a thread of some info you may not know or some FAQ pic.twitter.com/XZDTmgSYNz — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) September 23, 2020

Williams went on to provide fans with facts and unheard stories about the creation of the show, including that all of the child actors in the show, around 12-13 years old, were only allowed to work nine-and-a-half-hours per day on set due to child labour laws.

“This group had to be more efficient than usual,” he wrote. “Everyone rose to the occasion.”