Watch Tyler Perry surprise a 10-year-old rapper by giving him his own show

Tyler Perry surprised a 10-year-old rapper during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show by giving him his own show.

Throughout his career, Perry has given opportunities to an array of up-and-coming entertainers who have sometimes struggled with finding their big break, and this week he continued his efforts by gifting Young Dylan with the opportunity of a lifetime.

The pre-teen artist, who has always had dreams of being an actor, was surprised by Perry as he joined him on stage to share the news that he’s developing a show on Nickelodeon starring the young rapper.

Watch Dylan’s reaction below:

“It’s a thrill to bring this new series to Nickelodeon from the incredibly talented and prolific Tyler Perry, whose track record speaks for itself,” Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins said later. “Dylan is an incredibly talented 10-year-old who at heart is a relatable kid making his dreams happen. We know kids are going to love watching Dylan and we can’t wait to introduce him and his new show to our audience.”

Meanwhile, this coming weekend Perry will welcome more than 800 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, rising Democratic star Stacey Abrams and others to the latest incarnation of his 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

One of the celebration’s highlights will see each of the studio’s 12 10,000- to 38,000-square-foot soundstages named after a groundbreaking black artist. The entertainers honoured include Winfrey, Washington, Goldberg, Sidney Poitier, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Della Reese and director John Singleton, who passed away in April.

“I am paying tribute to people who have inspired me, who all paved a brick for me to be here. Denzel is the greatest actor of all time,” said Perry (via Los Angeles Times). “Will Smith is the biggest movie star in the world. Of course there is Oprah, and all that she has meant to me. They’re all tremendously important to me. And John Singleton — I wish he could be here. But his mother will be here.”