U2’s Bono and The Edge to release documentary featuring David Letterman

U2 frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge are set to release a new documentary on Disney+ featuring David Letterman.

Entitled Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman, the film will document the TV host’s first ever visit to Ireland with the pair as they tour the city and its music scene culminating in an intimate concert performed by U2. You can view a short teaser for the film below.

“Recently, I won a radio contest,” joked Letterman in statement via a press release. “Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner).

Advertisement

“They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theatre. It’s a great tour. Get in touch with them – I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities).”

The film, directed by Morgan Neville will be released on Disney+ on March 17, the same day as ‘Songs Of Surrender’, the band’s new compilation album of “reimagined and re-recorded” songs is released.

The compilation was announced earlier this week and will feature 40 songs from across their career. You can pre-order the album here.

Curated and produced by The Edge, ‘Songs Of Surrender’ will see the band revisiting tracks such as ‘With Or Without You’, ‘One’, ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘Sunda/y Bloody Sunday’ and ‘Invisible’ with new arrangements and in some cases, new lyrics. They recently shared the first track from the record – ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’.

The 40 newly recorded tracks are collected together under each of the four bandmember names across four separate ‘albums’, with The Edge adding: “Hearing the songs interact, and finding the running orders for the four albums was really thrilling; finding the surprising segues, getting a chance to DJ. Once we had four distinct albums it was easy to see who would be the figurehead for each one.”

Advertisement

The full ‘Songs Of Surrender’ tracklist is as follows:

Side 1 – The Edge

1. ‘One’

2. ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’

3. ‘Stories For Boys’

4. ’11 O’Clock Tick Tock’

5. ‘Out Of Control’

6. ‘Beautiful Day’

7. ‘Bad’

8. ‘Every Breaking Wave’

9. ‘Walk On (Ukraine)’

10. ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’

Side 2 – Larry

1. ‘Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses’

2. ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’

3. ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’

4. ‘Red Hill Mining Town’

5. ‘Ordinary Love’

6. ‘Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own’

7. ‘Invisible’

8. ‘Dirty Day’

9. ‘The Miracle Of Joey Ramone’

10. ‘City Of Blinding Lights’

Side 3 – Adam

1. ‘Vertigo’

2. ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’

3. ‘Electrical Storm’

4. ‘The Fly’

5. ‘If God Will Send His Angels’

6. ‘Desire’

7. ‘Until The End Of The World’

8. ‘Song For Someone’

9. ‘All I Want Is You’

10. ‘Peace On Earth’

Side 4 – Bono

1. ‘With Or Without You’

2. ‘Stay’

3. ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’

4. ‘Lights Of Home’

5. ‘Cedarwood Road’

6. ‘I Will Follow’

7. ‘Two Hearts Beat As One’

8. ‘Miracle Drug’

9. ‘The Little Things That Give You Away’

10. ’40’