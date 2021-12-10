UK version of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in development

A UK version of Saturday Night Live is in the works at Sky, according to reports.

Representatives for the famed US variety show, which airs on NBC, are said to be in discussions with Sky about creating a British version of the show. Sky is owned by Comcast, the same parent company that owns NBC.

According to Deadline, the project is in early stages of development and UK comedians are “lining up to be involved”.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Live has been adapted for various countries around the world, including versions in Germany, China, Italy, Spain, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Canada and France.

British series Saturday Live, which aired on Channel 4 from 1985 to 1988, was previously inspired by the Saturday Night Live format. The show featured Harry Enfield, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and others.

Created by Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live originally debuted as NBC’s Saturday Night in October, 1975, hosted by George Carlin. The show has become known for its comedy sketches involving celebrity guests, including a musical guest each week.

Since it’s been on air, the show has received 86 Primetime Emmy Awards and over 250 nominations – the most ever received by any television show.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish is set to host and perform as the musical guest on the show’s next episode (December 11), with Paul Rudd and Charli XCX set to appear the following week.