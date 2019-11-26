The UK’s highest-rated TV show revealed in new study

It's according to IMDB users

A new study has revealed the highest-rated UK TV show of all time, according to IMDB users.

It comes as part of a huge study into the favourite shows from TV fans across the globe.

While Breaking Bad is revealed as the USA’s number one, and The X-Files picks up the accolade in Canada, RAVE Reviews reveals that the UK’s favourite TV show is Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock.

Sherlock has picked up an average rating of 9.1, while the Republic Of Ireland’s top choice, crime drama Love/Hate, gets an average of 8.5.

See the full worldwide rankings below.

At the end of 2018, it was revealed that Netflix are developing a new Sherlock Holmes show. The Irregulars takes the focus away from the titular character, focusing instead on a gang of street urchins who solve crimes for Holmes in London while he takes the credit.

Earlier this month, a new study showed the moment in which some of the world’s most-loved TV shows went bad. It tracks the ratings that followed the notorious, heavily criticised Game of Thrones finale to latter seasons of The Simpsons and the Breaking Bad Netflix film.