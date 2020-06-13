UKTV has announced that it will reinstate a controversial episode of 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers to its online streaming service.

An episode titled ‘The Germans’ was removed earlier this week due to racial slurs spoken by the character Major Gowen, including repeated uses of the n-word.

The episode is one of the show’s best known, and features its memorable ‘Don’t mention the war’ scene.

Now, UKTV have said that the show will return “in the coming days”, but will now carry a content warning.

A statement from UKTV said: “We already offer guidance to viewers across some of our classic comedy titles, but we recognise that more contextual information can be required on our archive comedy, so we will be adding extra guidance and warnings to the front of programmes to highlight potentially offensive content and language.”

They continued: “We will reinstate Fawlty Towers once that extra guidance has been added, which we expect will be in the coming days. We will continue to look at what content is on offer as we always have done.” Following the episode’s initial removal, the show’s creator John Cleese, who stars as Basil Fawlty, called the decision “stupid”, and accused executives of attempting to “pacify” people in a bid to “hand on to their jobs.” Advertisement He said: “One of the things I’ve learned in the last 180 years is that people have very different senses of humour.” “Some of them understand that if you put nonsense words into the mouth of someone you want to make fun of you’re not broadcasting their views, you’re making fun of them.”