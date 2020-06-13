UKTV has announced that it will reinstate a controversial episode of 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers to its online streaming service.
An episode titled ‘The Germans’ was removed earlier this week due to racial slurs spoken by the character Major Gowen, including repeated uses of the n-word.
The episode is one of the show’s best known, and features its memorable ‘Don’t mention the war’ scene.
Now, UKTV have said that the show will return “in the coming days”, but will now carry a content warning.
A statement from UKTV said: “We already offer guidance to viewers across some of our classic comedy titles, but we recognise that more contextual information can be required on our archive comedy, so we will be adding extra guidance and warnings to the front of programmes to highlight potentially offensive content and language.”