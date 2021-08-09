NBC’s The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide has officially been cancelled for good.

The new reality series was suddenly pulled from viewing schedules last month following an outbreak of “explosive diarrhoea” on set, Deadline reports.

Filming was put on hold on June 2 after a crew member tested positive for giardia, an intestinal infection which causes diarrhoea through a microscopic parasite.

NBC has now confirmed to the publication that there are no longer plans to resume production since the outbreak, despite filming having also been completed before the initial suspension.

The giardia outbreak reportedly affected up to 40 crew members during the shoot in Simi Valley, California. According to The Wrap, it was described as an outbreak of “awful explosive diarrhea” which left people “collapsing” on set and “being forced to run into port-o-potties”.

Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches were set to host the show, which was going to revisit the 1960s outdoor game from Wham-O in which contestants must undertake a series of challenges.

An initial synopsis for The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide read: “Featuring pairs of siblings, best friends, couples and co-workers, teams compete in multiple rounds of games, including Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole and Bocce Fall.

“The two teams that make it to the final challenge will take on the Big Slipper, a multi-part slide meant for only the bravest and boldest players as it determines who will earn the title of Slip ‘N Slide champion and take home the cash prize.”

The network’s summer slate will now feature American Ninja Warrior and The Wall instead.