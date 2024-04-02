Disney+’s ‘Uncle Samsik’: cast, plot, premiere date and all you need to know

Disney+ has released new details about the plot, premiere date and more of its upcoming K-drama, Uncle Samsik, starring Song Kang-ho. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the new series.

What is the plot of Uncle Samsik?

The new K-drama, set in the 1960s, will follow the story of Kim San, a bright and ambitious man who has dreams of turning South Korea into a modern, industrial nation.

Kim San’s ambitions soon attracts the attention of Uncle Samsik, a shady fixer who takes whatever steps necessary to help accomplish his goals. The pair soon form an uneasy alliance, and have to navigating the complexities South Korea in the 1960s in order to achieve their vision.

Who is in the cast of the new Disney+ K-drama?

Uncle Samik will be led by Parasite star Song Kang-ho as the titular character in his first-ever TV role. He will be joined by Byun Yo-han of Mr. Sunshine fame as Kim San.

Other notable cast members include Lee Kyu-hyung (Prison Playbook), Jin Ki-joo (My Perfect Stranger) and Seo Hyun-woo (Adamas), among others.

In addition, the upcoming K-drama is penned and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, best known for writing the 2023 film Cobweb, which also starred Song.

Is there a trailer for Uncle Samsik?

On April 2, Disney+ Korea released the first teaser for Uncle Samsik. The clip opens with different characters speaking about the show’s titular character and his reputation, while also teasing the troubles he’ll face on his adventures. Watch the video below:

How to watch Uncle Samsik?

According to a new poster released by Disney+ Korea, Uncle Samsik will premiere on May 15 globally where the streaming service is available. The series will also be available on Hulu in the US.

The K-drama will launch with five episodes, with two new episodes being released every week until its three-part season finale on June 19, for a total of 16 episodes.