‘Under The Queen’s Umbrella’ ranks among Netflix’s top 10 non-English TV shows for the first time since premiere

Netflix‘s latest K-drama offering, Under The Queen’s Umbrella, is ranked among the top 10 most-watched non-English series on the platform in the past week.

This is according to Netflix’s official most-watched list, where the service tracks its most popular content by calculating the total number of hours viewed. Netflix’s most-watched ranking allows users to toggle between Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format. The lists are updated every week.

Under The Queen’s Umbrella recently made its debut on the Global Top 10 list for the non-English category for the week of October 24 to 30, after clocking in a total of approximately 8.01million hours viewed. This is the first time the series has appeared on the list since it premiered on the streaming platform on October 15.

The latest Global Top 10 list update also features a handful of other Korean productions. Little Women came in as the fourth most-watched non-English series this week with almost 12.3million hours viewed, making it the eighth week it has claimed a spot on the list.

Meanwhile, Extraordinary Attorney Woo ranks ninth on the list with nearly 9million hours viewed. The former number-one hit show clocks its 17th week on the Global Top 10 list.

Kim Hye-soo stars in Under The Queen’s Umbrella as the titular queen Im Hwa-ryung, who struggles to discipline her troublemaking sons, the princes of the palace. The series is centred around the special royal education system of the Joseon dynasty and the political conflict within the palace.

It was awarded four stars in a review by NME’s Tanu I. Raj, who wrote: “Where the cattiness and cruelty in Sky Castle were underpinned by a desire to protect one’s own social standing, Under The Queen’s Umbrella is at its heart the test of a mother and her survival instincts.”

The period K-drama also stars Park Ha-joon, Moon Sang-min, idol actors Yoo Seon-ho and SF9’s Chani, among others. New episodes of Under The Queen’s Umbrella air every Saturday and Sunday on both South Korean cable network tvN and on Netflix in select regions. Watch the trailer here.