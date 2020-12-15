Unseen footage from ‘The Office US’ set to air on Peacock in 2021

Unseen footage and deleted scenes from the US remake of The Office are set to launch on Peacock in 2021.

NBCUniversal’s recently launched streaming service will host Steve Carell’s series from January 1, 2021, introducing new “Superfan Episodes” boasting brand new content.

The “Superfan Episodes” will include never-before-scene footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of original episodes, which will start in Season 3 with more to follow in March.

Advertisement

A clip of one of the scenes was shared by Peacock in anticipation, check it out here:

The first two seasons of The Office will be available for free on Peacock, with adverts, while seasons three through nine will be made available to subscribers exclusively on Peacock Premium.

The service is available to U.S. fans for $4.99/month with adverts, or for $9.99/month without adverts.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of the show, said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Jim Parsons recently revealed that he auditioned for The Office and didn’t get the part.

“I was like, ‘how stupid, it’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now,’” he said, without saying which role he was auditioning for.

He added: “So I’m not good at telling what’s going to stay or not.”