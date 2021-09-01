‘Unsolved Mysteries’ renewed for season three at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Unsolved Mysteries for a third season.

The reboot of the true crime series will return for a third batch of episodes in summer 2022, following the release of season two in October 2020.

The first two seasons explored numerous cold cases, unexplained disappearances and paranormal events, including UFOs in Massachusetts and tsunami spirits in Japan.

In a statement, executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer, said: “The Unsolved Mysteries production team at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions couldn’t be more excited about developing volume 3 of our successful Netflix series.

“We’re currently in production on more intriguing mysteries and we look forward to our viewers’ help in solving the new cases next summer.”

Co-producers Josh Barry and Shawn Levy, added: “The massive success of our last two volumes on Netflix proved that there is enduring and passionate love for this iconic franchise, and we can’t wait to dig into more of the stories that Unsolved Mysteries tells so uniquely well.”

Since the first season premiered, Netflix claims the show’s team has received over 5,000 tips about mysterious cases. Anyone who has information about cases featured on the show is asked to submit a tip through the Unsolved Mysteries website.

Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the original US programme of the same name (1987-2020), which used a documentary format to profile real-life mysteries replete with reconstructions.

The first two seasons of Unsolved Mysteries are available on Netflix now.