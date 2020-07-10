Fans of the new Netflix reboot Unsolved Mysteries have already sent in tips about the series’ cases.

That’s according to co-producer Terry Dunn Meurer, who said binge-watchers submitted almost two dozen “credible tips” within 24 hours of the series airing on three of the featured cases.

These include: the death of Alonzo Brooks, 23, who was featured in the No Ride Home episode; the strange “suicide” of Rey Rivera (Mystery on the Rooftop); and the disappearance and presumed death of Missouri woman Lena Chapin aged 20 (Missing Witness).

Meurer told USA Today: “We pass [the information] on to the appropriate authorities. We’re hoping there’s a lot of people who still haven’t watched and maybe this weekend they’ll sit down and binge the episodes and we’ll get more leads.”

Unsolved Mysteries premiered last week and retains the number one spot in the streaming service’s list of its Top 10 most popular titles.

It’s a reboot of the original US programme of the same name (1987-2020), which used a documentary format to profile real-life mysteries replete with reconstructions.

As Vice reports, last month the FBI reopened its investigation into Brooks’ murder and is now considering the possibility that he was the victim of a hate crime. The victim went to a party in Linn County, Kansas in the spring of 2004 and was never seen alive again. A search party organised by his family discovered his body beside a wooded creek the following month.

“His death certainly was suspicious, and someone – likely multiple people – know(s) what happened that night in April 2004,” US Attorney Stephen McAllister said at a press conference on June 11.

“It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo’s family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served.”

Anyone who has information about any of the cases featured on the show is asked to submit a tip through the Unsolved Mysteries website. There are also individual Facebook groups for each episode.

Details of how to submit a tip to relevant local authorities, such as the Dent County Sheriff’s Office or the FBI Field Office that is leading the Brooks investigation, can also be found online.