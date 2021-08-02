US comedian Kathy Griffin shares cancer diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The US-based standup comedian shared the news in a statement on Instagram, saying she will soon be going into surgery to have part of one of her lungs removed.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she began in her post.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

She went on: “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Kathy Griffin went on to say she had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and urged her followers to do the same as “the consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious.”

“Please stay up to date on your medical check ups,” she concluded. “It’ll save your life.”

In 2017, Griffin came into conflict with former POTUS Donald Trump, as she shared a photo of herself holding a fake bloodied head that resembled Trump.

In a video apology at the time, she said: “I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it. I went way too far.

“The image is too disturbing. I understand how it affects people. It wasn’t funny, I get it. I beg for your forgiveness.”