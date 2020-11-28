‘Utopia’ remake cancelled by Amazon after one season

The straight-to-series adaptation of British drama Utopia will not see a second series made for Amazon.

Utopia, which aired in the UK for two seasons between 2013 and 2014, was picked up by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn for a US version starring John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson, and premiered in September.

As Deadline reports, Amazon has now opted to not order a second season owing to the remake having a quiet run.

Utopia tells the story of a group of young adults who meet online and are pursued by a deep state organisation. The group find a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel that reveals that several monumental conspiracy theories could actually be true.

The Amazon adaptation was a co-production between Endemol Shine North America/Kudos and Amazon Studios. Executive producing alongside Flynn were Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly.

A prior version of the US adaption was in the works between original British show creator Dennis Kelly and Flynn back in 2015. The pair had started rehearsing with the cast that included Rooney Mara, Colm Feore, Eric McCormack, Dallas Roberts and Jason Ritter, before it was parked when Fincher and HBO could not settle on a budget.

In a two-star review of the American reboot, NME‘s Dan Seddon wrote that it’s “far from perfect” and the leading trio of actors never come close “to replicating the chemistry” of the original cast.