Val Kilmer weighs in on Batman and Catwoman oral sex controversy

Val Kilmer has weighed in on the recent Batman and Catwoman oral sex controversy that has had social media buzzing over the past few days.

Earlier this week, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said DC made them scrap an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman in the animated Harley Quinn series.

Speaking to Variety, the executive producers opened up about a conversation surrounding the characters as villains, not heroes.

“In this third season of Harley [Quinn], we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman, [and] DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,'” Halpern said. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.'”

He continued: “They were like, ‘It’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”

After social media caught wind of the conversation, a slew of jokes, memes and fury around what Bruce Wayne does or does not do in the bedroom began to go viral.

Now, Val Kilmer, who played Batman in the 1995 film Batman Forever, took to Twitter to get involved in the debate.

“Does he or doesn’t he…?” the actor wrote, sharing a GIF from Batman Forever which sees Nicole Kidman, who portrayed the film’s love interest, say to Batman: “We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine…”

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

A number of Twitter users applauded Kilmer for his tweet, with one writing: “I love that you’re tweeting about this. And of course he does.”

Another said: “The hero we deserve right now about this debacle. Of course HE does.”

See some of the replies below:

In other Batman news, Cillian Murphy recently reflected on auditioning to play the caped crusader in 2003, eventually losing out on the role to Christian Bale.

“I don’t believe I was close to landing that role,” he said. “The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it.

“So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material.”