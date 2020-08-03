Vans have launched an official Simpsons collection that includes branded footwear, clothing and accessories.

The iconic skate brand are paying tribute to America’s favourite family with “depictions and references that diehard fans will appreciate,” a press release reads.

The ‘Simpsons x Vans’ collection will, of course, pay homage to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, while celebrating other beloved characters such as Otto and Krusty.

Moe, Lenny and Carl, and Marge’s two sisters, Patty and Selma, will also adorn some classic Vans shoes.

The Simpsons x Vans is coming soon. Sign up for updates to be the first to know when it arrives at https://t.co/elVpPQOmgW pic.twitter.com/Li1X4CFYDE — Vans (@VANS_66) July 24, 2020

Highlights of the collection include a Bart Simpson backpack, a bright yellow long-sleeve Krusty t-shirt and a pair of sneakers featuring the whole family. Simpsons fans will also be able to get their hands on jackets, baseball caps, pairs of socks and more.

Available to buy from August 7, you can find out more on the Vans website.

