Vans launch Christmas-themed ‘Simpsons’ collection

Vans have launched a Christmas-themed range of Simpsons footwear – check out the images below.

Back in August, the iconic skate brand announced its ‘Simpsons x Vans’ collection of shoes, clothing and accessories, which boasted “depictions and references that diehard fans will appreciate”.

Viewers are now able to get hold of a new festive design on six styles of Vans shoes: Slip-on, Old skool, Ultrarange, Sk8-hi, Authentic and Era.

Advertisement

The print sees Homer dressed up as Santa with Marge on his lap, while Bart and Lisa hold Christmas presents. Meanwhile, the family’s dog – Santa’s Little Helper – attempts to retrieve a bone from Maggie, who’s atop a stack of gifts.

“It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays,” said Vans in a statement. “To celebrate the holidays with The Simpsons you should start to work!”

Prices range between $95-$105 (£73-£81). You can find the new ‘customs’ range here.

Highlights of Vans’ Simpsons collection from the summer include a Bart Simpson backpack, a bright yellow long-sleeve Krusty t-shirt and a pair of sneakers featuring the whole family. Simpsons fans can also get their hands on jackets, baseball caps, pairs of socks and more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 31st season of The Simpsons is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 6. The 22-episode run will land on the streaming platform in one go, and includes the 30th instalment of the Treehouse of Horror anthology.