Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer recall being threatened at gunpoint in LA

Comedy duo Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer have revealed they were threatened at gunpoint in California.

The pair recalled the “doomed motorcycle trip” from 1992, in which they hoped to drive from the west coast to the east coast of the US, but cut the trip short due to heavy rain.

Speaking to Jools Holland on his new podcast Jools and Jim’s Joyride, Reeves explained: “We went on a doomed motorcycle trip in California in 92. We got there, hired a couple of motorbikes.

“I had been reading a book about the Bloods and the Crips and the gangs in Los Angeles, and we made a mistake.”

He continued: “We did a wrong turn and ended up in the middle of Compton and a big van turned up next to us at the lights and a fellow pointed a gun at us through the window and said, ‘Get out of here’.

“We said: ‘We are just waiting for the lights to change and we are off’.”

Then addressing Mortimer, Reeves said: “You were very casual about the whole thing. I had read this book and I was terrified.

“We didn’t actually go anywhere because it started raining. It was the floods of 92. We stayed in a house in Laurel Canyon for three weeks with our motorcycles outside.”

Mortimer continued: “We were going to cross west to east coast on motorcycles but when we returned them to the hire place I think we had done 19 miles on them.”

Elsewhere, Vic Reeves joined Netflix series The Big Flower Fight last year as a co-host alongside Natasia Demetriou. The show is streaming now.