Victoria and David Beckham address alleged affair in Netflix series

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her husband David’s alleged affair, describing it as the “hardest period” of their marriage.

David was accused of having an affair while playing for Real Madrid in 2003, which he strongly denied and deemed “ludicrous” at the time (via BBC).

The subject is tackled in Netflix documentary series Beckham, where Victoria speaks for the first time about how the highly publicised allegations affected their marriage.

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us,” Victoria said. “Here’s the thing – we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

While the couple don’t discuss specifics around the allegations, the former Spice Girl described the media circus as a “nightmare”.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” Victoria said. “But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.

“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

Speaking about moving to join her husband in Spain with their children, she added: “It was a nightmare. From the minute we opened the door in the morning, the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we would get followed.

“It was an absolute circus – it’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.”

Asked if she had resented her husband at that time, Victoria replied: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

David also addressed the impact of the speculation on their marriage, saying they both felt like they were “drowning” under the pressure.

“There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with,” David said. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

He added: “I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning. I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt is incredibly difficult but we’re fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”

David and Victoria got married in 1999 and have four children together, sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

Netflix’s four-part Beckham series, directed by Fisher Stevens, features never-before-seen archive footage from the past 40 years of his life and career.

Beckham is available to stream on Netflix now.