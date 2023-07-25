Viewers react to Gregg Wallace’s ‘The British Miracle Meat’: “Horrific, gross and pretty effective”

Viewers have reacted to Gregg Wallace’s new mockumentary The British Miracle Meat, with some praising it as “absolute genius” and others labelling it “gross”.

The one-off show – which aired on Channel 4 yesterday (July 24) – is a spoof documentary that was presented as a real investigation into a company that sold “engineered human meat” as a solution to the cost of living crisis.

“With food prices soaring, Gregg Wallace explores a cheap new lab-grown meat product that its makers claim could be a solution to the cost-of-living crisis,” a synopsis for the show reads.

At the end of the documentary, Wallace learns that the best tasting meat comes from children.

TONIGHT at 8.30pm! @GreggAWallace explores the answer to rising food prices and the cost-of-living crisis in Gregg Wallace: The Miracle Meat. You don't want to miss it… #MiracleMeat pic.twitter.com/aohJrR5KE9 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 24, 2023

The Guardian said that “the anger of it will linger for years”, asking if the show was “the most disturbing TV satire ever”.

Confused and disgusted viewers also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the show, with many questioning whether Wallace’s show was real or fake.

“This is either great comedy or we’re all doomed!” one person wrote. “Is that show on channel 4 real with Greg Wallace??!!” another asked. “Using human flesh saying it solves the cost of living crisis?!”

What the actual feck am I watching? The Great British Miracle Meat.@GreggAWallace @Channel4 lab grown human meat, eating human cells, #soylentgreen #brasseye This either great comedy or we’re all doomed! pic.twitter.com/s18NxDRrwA — Owen (@pfowen) July 24, 2023

“Wild that some people think this #britishmiraclemeat spoof with Gregg Wallace is a genuine programme,” a third wrote. “Good harvest food…this can’t be real???!!!” one shocked viewer wrote.

One suggested that the cost of living “protest” was “horrific, gross and pretty effective”.

Greg Wallace's 'The British Miracle meat' on Channel 4 is like an episode of Black Morror. Harvested human meat….is it April first? — Saffos (@saflovesu) July 24, 2023

“Gregg Wallace’s ‘The British Miracle Meat’ on Channel 4 is like an episode of Black Mirror,” one Twitter user suggested.

You can find some more horrified reactions below.

This is a #CostofLivingCrisis protest from @Channel4 – there’ll be a message at the end… Horrific, gross and pretty effective! #britishmiraclemeat — ChelleDeanMusic (@ChelleDeanMusic) July 24, 2023

So now we are out of the EU, the UK can now sell meat that has been lab grown from HUMAN CELLS!!!!. Its on channel 4 if you want to see this madness. Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat — Ldot (@MrLdot) July 24, 2023

This British Miracle Meat programme is not real. It's not genuine. I have no idea why they've made it but I'm guessing it's some kind of social experiment thing? As in, how would the British public react to such a thing? — Labradorfan123 (@LabradorFan123) July 24, 2023

Now on @Channel4 Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat 🤮 Lab grown Engineered Human Meat. Flogging it as helping us with the Cost of Living crisis.

These psychopaths will stop at nothing. 🤢🤢🤢 — Clair 🌸🌸🌸 (@ClairSaysThis) July 24, 2023

Last night one of our TV broadcasters snuck in a 30 minute documentary about eating meat from babies as a scathing satire of the cost of living crisis, and it went under the radar completely Perfection, we need more of this Go and watch Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat — laurence (@functi0nZer0) July 25, 2023

Good harvest food…this can't be real???!!! Is this a joke??? 😨😱The British miracle meat on channel 4 now — Steve Black (@Stevethefix) July 24, 2023

Must admit the Gregg Wallace British Miracle Meat mockumentary had me for the first 10-15mins. Shows where we are in this country that this is almost believable. — Paul (@PaulDLC88) July 24, 2023

