Viewers say they “won’t be sleeping tonight” after watching Netflix’s ‘I Am A Stalker’

Some viewers of the new Netflix true crime docuseries I Am a Stalker have said they “won’t be sleeping tonight” after watching the show.

The eight-episode series sees individuals that have been convicted on stalking charges speaking openly about their experiences in interviews, as well as featuring first-hand accounts from their survivors.

A spinoff from the series I Am a Killer, which has run for four seasons, the show features eight real-life stalkers, each with distinct circumstances, ranging from former romantic partners to work colleagues to complete strangers.

Advertisement

The British production was originally broadcast on the Crime + Investigation channel in the UK, but it has already been a successful show in the US on Netflix. Released onto the same streaming platform in the UK on Sunday (January 7), it has already left many viewers shaken by their experience.

Many of them have expressed their emotions from watching the show on X/Twitter, with one person saying: “Just finished watching I Am a Stalker on Netflix. Really eye opening but in a way that I won’t be sleeping tonight.”

Another wrote: “I’m watching I Am a Stalker on Netflix and it sooo scary how delusional these stalkers are despite their actions landing them behind bars.”

“Currently watching the series ‘I Am a Stalker’ on Netflix. Equal parts fascinating and terrifying,” another added.

Other viewers have found the show to be an infuriating experience, noting that it highlights the lack of remorse on the part of some of the stalkers. One person wrote: “I Am a Stalker on Netflix is so weird. Why are these men acting like they’ve barely done wrong.”

Advertisement

Check out some further reactions to the series below:

Just finished watching I am a stalker on Netflix. Really eye opening but in a way that I won’t be sleeping tonight — ash (@ashlou343) January 7, 2024

I’m watching I am a Stalker on Netflix and it sooo scary how delusional these stalkers are despite their actions landing them behind bars — Ado🌹 (@Ad0girl) January 8, 2024

the “I Am A Stalker” netflix documentary is wild. It will be a confused guy saying “no idea why I was arrested, I just wanted to talk” and the voiceover will chime in with “John was found in her house, under her bed, with a bag containing handcuffs, a stun gun and duct tape” — Hannah Thompson (@HLThompson93) January 7, 2024

I am a stalker on Netflix is so weird why are these men acting like they've barely done wrong 😭😭😭😭 — han the flamer (@taemiinho) January 8, 2024

I am a Stalker on Netflix is so infuriating. No one takes stalking seriously until someone gets seriously hurt or dies man — with the gnomies (@jennyglozer) January 8, 2024

Started watching I am a stalker, on Netflix pic.twitter.com/6dNxwlkAyO — MT💋💕💕 (@martinetruelove) January 7, 2024

In other Netflix news, last week it was also reported that some viewers have been left creeped out by The Lodge on the streaming platform, describing it as a “disturbing” and “twisty” horror outing.