‘Vikings’ confirms final season premiere date and death of big character ahead of season six

The last season will arrive later this year

The date of the final season premiere for Vikings has been confirmed, as well as the death of a beloved character.

The show will come to an end with its sixth season, which has now been confirmed to premiere in the US on December 4. The first episode of the season will be a two-hour special.

However, due to a mid-series break, the show will not come to an end until the middle of 2020. Season six will have 20 episodes in total.

One of the show’s most beloved characters has also been confirmed to be dead ahead of the new episodes arriving. Gustaf Skarsgård, who plays Floki, has revealed the fate of his character.

“Who’s ready for season six?” He wrote. “Floki might not have made it out of the cave but I’m as excited as the rest of you to follow the fates of all the other characters!”

A trailer for season six has also been released, which you can watch below now. In it, Boneless (played by Alex Hogh Andersen) and Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) are seen preparing to face off against each other as their feud escalates.

Earlier this year, creator Michael Hirst discussed the reasons behind bringing the show to an end now. “I always knew where I wanted the show to go and more or less where it would end if I was given the opportunity,” he said. “What I was trying to do was write the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons.”

He continued: “After six seasons and 89 episodes, that’s what I felt, finally, I’d done. We stopped shooting the final episode in November last year and I felt that I’d said all I needed to say about Ragnar and his sons.”

Hirst added that he had “told [his] saga” and had “no reason to want to continue it beyond that.”