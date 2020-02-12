Michael Hirst has shared information about the upcoming series finale of historical drama Vikings.

The second half of the sixth and final season of historical drama show is due for release later this year and should answer a cliffhanger about whether Bjorn Ironside lives or dies following a major fight.

Hirst had previously confirmed that Bjorn would die in the final season, but whether that was in the first half or the upcoming second half remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Speaking to Gamespot, the screenwriter did indeed confirm that Bjorn is “not dead” – but the specifics are anyone’s guess.

“If I’m bunching up a lot of people dying and a lot of endings of stories and things, I don’t want him as just one of the stories,” said Hirst in relation to Alexander Ludwig’s character.

“I want to feature him. I wanted him to have his moment and boy, does he grab this moment. It’s absolutely heartbreaking and wonderful and sort of triumphant.”

“Honestly, episode 11 will just knock your socks off. It’s so powerful. And it’s just brilliant for Alexander and in a way that’s what I wanted.”

Vikings began in 2013. A sequel series called Vikings: Valhalla is currently in the works for Netflix.