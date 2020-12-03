‘Vikings’ season six to drop final episodes on Amazon this month

Vikings season six is set to release its final episodes on Amazon Prime Video this month.

The 10 remaining episodes of the show’s final season will be released on the streaming platform on December 30, in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland.

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” said Vikings creator, executive producer and writer Michael Hirst in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

Vikings aired the first 10 episodes of season six on History earlier this year, and left fans with the cliffhanger of an epic battle between the Rus and Vikings.

“Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of ‘Vikings’”, Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Prime Video, said.

“On December 30, Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final ten episodes.”

Last year, Hirst explained why the show would be ending after six seasons.

“I always knew where I wanted the show to go and more or less where it would end if I was given the opportunity,” he said. “What I was trying to do was write the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons.”

He added: “After six seasons and 89 episodes, that’s what I felt, finally, I’d done. We stopped shooting the final episode in November last year and I felt that I’d said all I needed to say about Ragnar and his sons.”