Alexander Ludwig has surprised two Vikings fans after he caught them raving about the show.

The actor played the role of Bjorn Ironside from seasons two to six of the hit History series, which came to an end last year.

The star has now shared a video of himself in a restaurant on Instagram as two fellow diners on the next table are heard talking enthusiastically about the series.

Ludwig revealed in the comments that he went over to surprise them after the video was taken, explaining: “This was wild. These two started raving about #vikings as @laurendludwig and I sat about 10 feet from them.

“Of course I had to go up to them after to stay thank you for making my damn day,” he added. “They flipped and it was absolutely awesome.”

Following the conclusion of Vikings, a new Netflix spin-off series called Vikings: Valhalla is on the way, which will focus on “the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror”.

“These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world,” the show’s description adds.

Valhalla is currently in pre-production and will star Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson.

Writing on the Vikings season six finale, NME said: “And so, as we make a bed of Vikings DVDs, lay them on a longboat and ignite its wooden beams, we should be grateful for Hirst’s show and its thrilling ride.

“Vikings was a show as epic as the sagas, as inspiring to the investigation of historical truth as a hundred GCSE history classes, and – blimey – one of the greatest TV dramas ever to be streamed into our eyes.”