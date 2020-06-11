Vikings’ star explains reason behind their character’s shock exit

Vikings star Amy Bailey has explained the reason behind her character’s shock exit from the series back in 2016.

Bailey played queen Kwenthrith of Merica in the show but was killed off in season four by King Ecbert’s mistress Judith.

In an appearance on the Beauty Is Eternal podcast, Bailey recalled finding out about a life-changing event in her own life that would alter the fate of her character. “We found out the show was being renewed for season four and I called [creator Michael Hirst] and the producers and I was just like, ‘I’m pregnant with twins. What shall we do?’” she explained.

The actor said “there was no way” she could have given birth to her children and returned to the show. “It wouldn’t have [worked],” she said. “And that’s exactly what happened – I had the babies and I didn’t work for at least six months.”

She added: “It felt right as well. Kwenthrith had kind of slept with everybody by that point so, you know, who’s left?

Vikings is currently in its sixth and final season. Speaking earlier this month, Georgia Hirst – who plays Torvi – said the finale won’t leave every fan “completely satisfied”.

“I don’t think there’s ever a way that it [Vikings] will end where you’ll be completely satisfied. Fans will always be upset that it’s over,” she said. “It’s kind of one of those things.”

Although she added that she was “happy with the way it finished”, she said there would be “mixed emotions for everyone”.